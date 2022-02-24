Fed. Circ. Revives USPTO Reexam Estoppel Order Dispute

By Britain Eakin (February 24, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday revived Alarm.com's challenge to several U.S. Patent and Trademark decisions barring it from seeking ex parte reexaminations of three Vivint Inc. patents, reversing a Virginia federal judge's ruling that judicial review of the USPTO's estoppel decisions isn't available. A three-judge panel held in a precedential opinion that U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton, who dismissed Alarm.com's Administrative Procedure Act suit in June, wrongly determined that the court lacked jurisdiction to decide whether the USPTO misread the Patent Act's estoppel provision by barring the ex parte reexaminations on the basis that Alarm.com had previously challenged the patents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS