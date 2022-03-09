Ex-Investor Sues Spanish Plastics Co. After Shares Spike

By Christopher Crosby (March 9, 2022, 6:53 PM GMT) -- An investor has sued a plastic waste recycling company in the English courts, claiming it tricked him into selling his stake for just €6.8 million ($7.5 million) while planning major fundraising efforts that saw the company's share price skyrocket. Lawyers for Parsdome Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company for businessman Matias Rojas, filed a High Court lawsuit on Nov. 11, claiming that Spanish-run Plastic Energy SL induced him to sell his shares for less than they were worth, according to recently released court documents. Rojas allegedly sold the rights to his stake in the company for €6.8 million in February 2020...

