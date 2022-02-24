Robinhood Outage Fight Splashes Toward Expert 'Hot Tub'

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 24, 2022, 10:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing a proposed class action against stock trading platform Robinhood over repeated service outages told the parties Thursday he wants to resolve questions about who should be in the class via a "hot tub with your experts" — a process of concurrently questioning them. U.S. District Judge James Donato clarified he was describing a technique developed in Australia — also known as concurrent evidence — where experts from both sides sit before the court, and jointly present evidence and answer questions. The judge said the two experts should talk to each other directly, not mediated by lawyers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS