Police Body Escapes Suit Over £18M Spy Contract Award

By Silvia Martelli (February 25, 2022, 7:13 PM GMT) -- A court ruled Friday that the sensitive nature of a criminal surveillance project exempted a police procurement body from public bidding rules that a British software company claimed it violated when handing out an £18 million ($24 million) contract. High Court Judge Finola O'Farrell dismissed claims by Excession Technologies Ltd. that The Police Digital Service made errors when it reviewed bids for a four-year contract for online surveillance tools in April. The police body was allowed to rely on a clause in the Defence and Security Public Contracts Regulations 2011 that exempted the bidding process from the full ambit of the rules,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS