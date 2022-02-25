Taxation With Representation: Latham, Wachtell, Frank

By Jaqueline McCool (February 25, 2022, 1:33 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Tenneco will be taken private by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Virginia-based broadcasting giant Tegna will be taken private by New York-headquartered hedge fund Standard General, and education publishing and technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will go private through a merger with the private equity firm Veritas Capital. Tenneco's $7.1B Go Private Deal Auto parts maker Tenneco, led by Latham, will be taken private by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, advised by Wachtell Lipton and Paul Weiss, in a transaction carrying an enterprise value of $7.1 billion, the companies said Wednesday. The Latham & Watkins LLP team representing Tenneco includes tax partners Diana Doyle and Rene de Vera...

