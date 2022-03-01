Music Biz Drops Claim For Ownership Of Bob Marley Songs

By Joanne Faulkner (March 1, 2022, 6:42 PM GMT) -- A music publishing company has dropped its lawsuit seeking ownership of more than 80 songs said to have been composed by Bob Marley, but it will still have to defend a claim over the reggae star's copyright. Cayman Music Ltd.'s London suit contesting a series of copyright agreements for Bob Marley's back catalog has been discontinued, according to a court order signed by High Court Judge Richard Hacon on Feb. 24. However, a counterclaim filed by Blue Mountain Music Ltd., Primary Wave Music, Blackwell Fuller Music and Fifty-Six Hope Road Music — who were defendants in the suit — remains alive and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS