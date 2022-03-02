GOP Lawmakers Say Biden Sabotaging 'Remain In Mexico'

By Max Jaeger (March 2, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Biden administration deflected claims of "sabotage" Wednesday as it told Republican lawmakers it's making a good-faith effort on a court-ordered reboot of the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, despite vocal opposition from administration officials and allegedly low enrollment numbers. In June, President Joe Biden formally ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, which returned certain migrants to Mexico pending their removal proceedings in the U.S. He was forced to restart the program in December, however, after Texas and Missouri successfully challenged that rescission under the Administrative Procedure Act in a case set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court later this year. Yet during a...

