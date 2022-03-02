Illinois Appeals Court Refuses To Rehear $2.8M Estate Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (March 2, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate court decided Wednesday that it would not rehear a challenge to a summary judgment win by DLA Piper LLC and others in a $2.8 million estate dispute, instead opting to clarify the reasons it found the win improper. Despite denying the rehearing bid by DLA Piper, former DLA Piper attorney Ruth Pivar and former trustee Robert Wilneff, a three-judge panel of the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, added several paragraphs to its October decision that the trial court had improperly sided with them in a dispute over five allegedly mishandled trusts. For example, the panel clarified, several...

