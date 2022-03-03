MoFo Adds Perkins Coie Venture Capital Specialist In LA

By James Mills (March 3, 2022, 9:11 AM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has snared its third Perkins Coie LLP venture capital specialist in the past month, bringing on a new partner in its Los Angeles office. Paul Navarro, who spent six-and-a-half years at Perkins Coie, joins the Morrison & Foerster corporate department and emerging companies and venture capital (ECVC) group, the firm announced Wednesday. Navarro, who started his career as an associate at Morrison & Foerster, is experienced in equity and debt financings, general corporate governance, corporate restructurings, recapitalizations, tender offers and exit events. He works with a variety of industries including fintech, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, renewable energy and entertainment....

