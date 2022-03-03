Ireland Fines Insurer Over Compliance Breaches

By Irene Madongo (March 3, 2022, 12:31 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has slapped a €8,400 ($9,300) fine on an insurance group after if found the business had "recklessly" appointed three directors without first obtaining its approval as required by law. The financial regulator said on Wednesday that the breaches at Insure4Less Teoranta, which trades as Kerry Insurance Group, were uncovered during an investigation, which was launched in September 2021. It added that the business, which is authorized as a retail intermediary operating in the commercial and retail insurance market, admitted to three breaches of fitness and probity obligations under the Central Bank Reform Act 2010. The act requires all regulated companies to...

