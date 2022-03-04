Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law Firm Blasts Latest Sanctions Bid From Timeshare Co.

By Madison Arnold (March 4, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A law firm snapped back at a vacation timeshare company that accused the firm of running out the clock in a deceptive advertising and breach of contract lawsuit in Florida federal court, saying the case should not be decided on the "discovery sanction circus" brought on by the timeshare company.

Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and Montgomery & Newcomb LLC are embroiled in a years-long lawsuit that alleges the firm instructed the company's timeshare holders to stop paying the company its fees for their properties. This week, Montgomery & Newcomb responded to a motion filed by Wyndham in February requesting a default...

