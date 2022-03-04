Law Firm Blasts Latest Sanctions Bid From Timeshare Co.

By Madison Arnold (March 4, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A law firm snapped back at a vacation timeshare company that accused the firm of running out the clock in a deceptive advertising and breach of contract lawsuit in Florida federal court, saying the case should not be decided on the "discovery sanction circus" brought on by the timeshare company. Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and Montgomery & Newcomb LLC are embroiled in a years-long lawsuit that alleges the firm instructed the company's timeshare holders to stop paying the company its fees for their properties. This week, Montgomery & Newcomb responded to a motion filed by Wyndham in February requesting a default...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS