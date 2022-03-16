Investec Fights Ex-Pharma CEO's Suit Over Share Sale

By Silvia Martelli (March 16, 2022, 6:22 PM GMT) -- Investec has hit back at a lawsuit from the former boss of Shield Therapeutics, saying that he was unreasonably trying to profit off the financial adviser's delay in locating a share certificate needed to sell his stake in the pharmaceutical company. Investec Wealth & Investment Ltd. said in a High Court defense filed March 2 that Carl Sterritt, the former chief executive of Shield, is seeking compensation that has "no relationship" to any loss he might have had because of a 29-day delay in receiving the certificate for his shares in the pharmaceutical company. Sterritt alleged in his lawsuit that the...

