BREAKING: Justices Won't Intervene In Pa., NC Election Map Fights

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 7, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court late Monday afternoon declined to step into congressional redistricting disputes in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, denying the request of politicians from both states to consider the legality of recently redrawn electoral maps. In two separate orders, the court denied certiorari to parties from Pennsylvania and North Carolina. While the Pennsylvania order did not contain an accompanying statement explaining the denial, in North Carolina's case, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that while the issues presented were serious, the case did not present the appropriate opportunity to analyze them. "The applicants are asking this court for extraordinary interim relief — namely, an order from...

