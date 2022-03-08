Linklaters Advises Church Fund On £160M Pension Deal

By Martin Croucher (March 8, 2022, 1:59 PM GMT) -- The Church of England has insured £160 million ($210 million) of pension liabilities in a fund for unordained employees with Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd. — a transaction that highlights the "increased focus" on ethical investment in deal-making. Insurance giant Aviva said on Monday that the so-called buy-in transaction will protect the Church against changes in the cost of providing benefits to 2,400 members of the Church Workers Pension Fund, either because members are living longer than expected or because of investment risks. The pensions deal market has been particularly active in the first three months of the year, with...

