Investors Lose £40M Negligence Suit Over Atty's Tax Advice

By Silvia Martelli (March 8, 2022, 7:16 PM GMT) -- A court dismissed a £40 million ($53 million) lawsuit on Tuesday brought by investors accusing a barrister of giving negligent advice over a tax-driven film scheme, finding he didn't owe them a duty of care because they were not his clients. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled that Andrew Thornhill QC, a tax barrister, did not owe a duty of care to the more than 100 investors who sued him over advice he gave to the firms that promoted the film schemes. None of the claimants was Thornhill's client, the judgment says. The fact that the barrister consented to being named...

