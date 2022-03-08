Texas Oilfield Co., Executive Indicted Over Toxic Gas Deaths

By Morgan Conley (March 8, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Texas-based oilfield company and its vice president have been charged with criminal violations of worker safety and environmental law following an investigation into a toxic gas leak that killed one of the company's workers and his wife, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Aghorn Operating Inc. and its vice president, Trent Day, were indicted for violations of the Clean Air Act and charged with obstructing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation. The company was also charged with three worker safety OSHA crimes for allegedly causing the death of an employee. Todd Adams, the assistant special agent in charge of the U.S....

