Rite Aid Beats Bid To Pause Tax Suit Against HVAC Co.

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 8, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Tuesday upheld the denial of an HVAC company's request to pause Rite Aid's litigation alleging the company charged it $5.1 million in taxes but failed to remit the money to the state. The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected Brines Refrigeration Heating & Cooling's request to stay the proceedings so tax authorities could sort out the matter, or alternatively, limit discovery. Rite Aid said that because of Brines Refrigeration's allegedly fraudulent collection of taxes related to charges for work done in Rite Aid stores, the pharmacy chain was on the hook for back taxes. Superior Court Judge Daniel...

