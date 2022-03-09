FCA Urges Vigilance Over Russia Sanctions, Online Threats

The Financial Conduct Authority urged companies on Tuesday to tell it how sanctions against Russian markets and businesses are affecting their businesses. The City regulator wants to ensure that their online defenses are up to the task of preventing hacks or ransomware attacks.
"You should consider the implications of the continuing unrest and U.K., U.S., EU sanctions and how that might impact upon your firm and your third-party providers, and whether this could affect your ability to deliver your important business services," the FCA said.
Finance companies should take "all appropriate steps to shore up" their controls and should raise staff awareness. They could re-run ethical "phishing" campaigns for employees. "Consider if your staffing levels are appropriate to deal with an elevated cyber-risk," the watchdog added.
The regulator also wants companies to tell it about online incidents that affect their operations.
"During this period, it could be extremely valuable to the FCA and other U.K. authorities to be notified quickly of developing cyber-incidents or outages, so that we can provide specialist expertise and work to minimize harm to consumers, markets and the wider U.K. financial sector," the watchdog said.
The FCA pointed to guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre, which it said outlines actions companies should consider in response to "the current situation."
The government's cyber-security agency is not aware of any specific online threats to Britain following the invasion of Ukraine, but bosses "should be vigilant," the FCA said. However, the NCSC said in January that it is investigating reports of malicious online attacks that coincided with Russia amassing troops on its border with Ukraine.
The center has published a list of actions to take when a cyber-threat is heightened, which include ensuring that antivirus software is installed and asking staff to ensure that their passwords are unique to their organization's business systems. It also says that finance companies should ensure they have a "comprehensive understanding" of the level of privilege extended into their systems when third-party organizations have access to their information technology networks.
A spokesperson for UK Finance, a banking industry trade group, said on Wednesday that the financial services sector has invested billions in its cyber-defense systems.
The sector also undertakes "significant levels of activity" to prepare for the risk of an incident, including working with regulatory authorities and the NCSC, the spokesperson added.
"Given the heightened level of risk, firms have been reviewing and strengthening their cyber defenses to ensure the continued resilience of the U.K. financial sector," the spokesperson said.
--Additional reporting by Najiyya Budaly and Joanne Faulkner. Editing by Joe Millis
