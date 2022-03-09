Pakistan Airline Fights To Claw Back Tax From Travel Firms

By Joanne Faulkner (March 9, 2022, 4:43 PM GMT) -- Two travel agencies "have got away with" more than £2 million ($2.6 million) after including tax in calculations of commission payments on sales of Pakistan International Airline flight tickets in violation of court orders, the carrier told an appeals court on Wednesday. A lawyer for Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd. told the Court of Appeal that there was a clear error in the evidence used by a judge to calculate the amount owed to the travel agencies for unpaid commissions because it included tax. PJ Kirby QC, counsel for Pakistan's national airline, claims that figures produced by Times Travel (UK) Ltd....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS