Senate Sends USPS Benefits Overhaul To Biden's Desk

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 9, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers cleared legislation for President Joe Biden's signature that would make sweeping changes to the U.S. Postal Service's employee and retiree health benefits programs, a move designed to help save the money-losing mail carrier in the long run by requiring retirees to enroll in Medicare. The U.S. Senate's passage of the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 on Tuesday by a 79-19 vote marked the first time in 15 years — and the third time in half a century — that Congress has been able to advance a major legislative overhaul of the nation's government mail carrier,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS