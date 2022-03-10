AECOM Can't Duck Military Translators' Trafficking Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (March 10, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- AECOM couldn't again escape translators' claims of being forced to work in deplorable conditions on military contracts worth more than $13.3 billion, when a Maryland federal judge found that the whistleblowers had alleged enough misconduct for their claims to survive. AECOM National Security Programs Inc. couldn't convince U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis Wednesday that a group of 29 translators didn't show that AECOM was aware they were housed in overcrowded tents allegedly infested with rodents, bedbugs and lice, or that they were threatened with deportation and arrest to keep translating for the U.S. Army in Kuwait. Though their last pass at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS