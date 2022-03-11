Female Black Attys Look To Jackson's 'Fresh Perspective'

By Khorri Atkinson (March 11, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court is a watershed moment for Black women practicing appellate law, many of whom are watching with "immense pride" and "joy" as they witness one of their own on the verge of becoming the first Black female justice to serve on the high court in its 232-year history. One of those watching is Jones Day partner Yvette McGee Brown, who joined the Ohio Supreme Court in 2011 as its first Black female justice. During her time on the state's high court, Brown said she was often able to make her fellow justices see the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS