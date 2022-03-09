Fla. Supreme Court Elects Muñiz As New Chief Justice

By Madison Arnold (March 9, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court unanimously elected Justice Carlos G. Muñiz to serve as its next chief justice, the court said Wednesday. He will succeed Justice Charles T. Canady, who will remain on the court but is wrapping up his third stint as the top justice. Justice Muñiz, who was appointed in 2019 by Governor Ron DeSantis, will serve a two-year term in his new role beginning July 1. "I'm grateful for the privilege of serving in this capacity, and I join my colleagues in thanking Chief Justice Canady for his outstanding leadership," Justice Muñiz said in a statement. "Our Court's focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS