Investor Wins More Than $900K Against Disgraced Art Dealer

By Christopher Crosby (March 10, 2022, 4:33 PM GMT) -- A Singaporean investment company was awarded more than $900,000 against a convicted art dealer accused of a major fraud on Thursday after he failed to defend himself in a lawsuit accusing him of absconding with an artwork. Judge Murray Shanks said that Inigo Philbrick had been told of the High Court lawsuit but failed to appear or defend himself in proceedings accusing him of disposing of a 1988 piece by the American artist Donald Judd. Philbrick had allegedly bought the artwork with the managing director of the investment company, LLG Pte. Philbrick has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the U.S. in a $20 million...

