Hermes UK Launches Pension Plan For Gig Economy Staff

By Martin Croucher (March 11, 2022, 3:30 PM GMT) -- Hermes UK said on Friday that it will automatically enroll its self-employed workers into a workplace pension scheme, as more companies in the so-called gig economy come under pressure from regulators following a landmark court ruling last year. The courier company, which is now called Evri, added that it will put £7 million ($9.2 million) a year into the retirement savings plan. The move comes amid growing calls by The Pensions Regulator for gig economy businesses to voluntarily sign up workers into occupational pension schemes. "Our couriers receive guaranteed pay rates, paid holiday and now a pension, but have also been able...

