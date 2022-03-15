Ireland To Ban Insurance 'Loyalty Penalty' From July

By Martin Croucher (March 15, 2022, 2:16 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland said on Tuesday that it will introduce a ban from July 1 on controversial insurance pricing practices it says amount to a penalty on customer loyalty. The bank, which regulates the country's insurance market, said that insurers will no longer be allowed to charge long-term policyholders more than they would offer for a new customer. The measures were introduced in a wider reform program to tackle the rising cost of insurance for policyholders in Ireland. "We have consistently stated that we will intervene where we have reason to believe that unfair practices are occurring that take advantage...

