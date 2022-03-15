CORRECTED: Court Splits On Gas Plant Funding Challenge

By Silvia Martelli (March 15, 2022, 3:23 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled in a split decision Tuesday that the British government did not underestimate the emissions of an African gas plant in which it invested $1.2 billion, dismissing a suit from an environmental group concerned that the project did not comply with the Paris Agreement. High Court Judge Murray Stuart-Smith said that UK Export Finance, the government's export credit agency, did not have a "legal or policy obligation" to calculate the gross emissions of a project in Mozambique. "It was implicit, obvious and accepted that the development of a major LNG field would lead to very high levels of...

