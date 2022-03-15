UK Fell Short Of Enviro Vow In Gas Plant Funding, Court Says

By Silvia Martelli (March 15, 2022, 3:23 PM GMT) -- The High Court ruled on Tuesday that the British government underestimated the emissions of an African gas plant in which it invested $1.2 billion, ruling in favor of an environmental group concerned that the project did not comply with the Paris Agreement. High Court Judges Murray Stuart-Smith and Justine Thornton concluded that UK Export Finance, the government's export credit agency, had failed to calculate that the project in Mozambique would use between 0.1% and 0.2% of the world's remaining carbon budget. This would generate significant emissions, they added. "UKEF failed to discharge its duty of inquiry in relation to the calculation of...

