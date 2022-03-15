Broadcasters Must Disclose Foreign Ad Buyers, FCC Says

By Nadia Dreid (March 15, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Despite a challenge at the D.C. Circuit, the Federal Communications Commission's new rules that require broadcast stations to clearly disclose when advertisements are sponsored by foreign governments take effect Tuesday. The agency published a notice announcing the effective date to the public, less than a month after the D.C. Circuit declined to put the rules — which require stations to look into and disclose if any of their advertisements are foreign-government bought — on ice while the appeal lodged by a collection of broadcasting groups played out. It's been nearly a year since the FCC first passed the rules targeting advertisers...

