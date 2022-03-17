US Pension Fund Can't Appeal German Cum-Ex Ruling

By David Hansen (March 17, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A U.S. pension fund will not receive a capital gains tax refund for cum-ex transactions after Germany's Federal Fiscal Court determined the fund did not own the stocks sold. Economic ownership of stock shares is not acquired in cum-ex transactions if the party acquiring them cannot "exercise the essential rights associated with the acquisition of shares," the court said in a Feb. 2 decision that was released Tuesday. The fund, unnamed in the decision, was formed with two other American pension funds in 2011, according to court documents. They were each one-third limited partners in a partnership also formed in 2011....

