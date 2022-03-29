Akerman Adds New Debt Finance Partners In New York

By Kelcey Caulder (March 28, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has hired as debt finance partners former associates from King & Spalding LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP to expand its corporate practice group in New York and Atlanta. Bryan Reese, a former senior associate at King & Spalding, joins Akerman's New York and Atlanta offices after representing administrative agents, lenders and borrowers in domestic and cross-border debt financings, including syndicated credit facilities; first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine financings; acquisitions and recapitalizations; as well as workouts, restructurings and asset-based financings, according to the firm's announcement earlier this month. Cristina Gonzalez, a former Simpson Thacher associate, comes...

