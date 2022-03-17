Concrete Cos. Wants Cement Cartel Antitrust Suit Reopened

By Morgan Conley (March 17, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Two Georgia companies want to reopen civil allegations that fellow cement and concrete suppliers created cartels in the Southeast, telling a Georgia federal judge that although a related criminal case remains ongoing, essential evidence is deteriorating as they wait for their day in court. Concrete companies Southeast Ready Mix LLC and the now-defunct Mayson Concrete Inc. told the court they shouldn't be forced to wait any longer to pursue allegations that Argos North America, Evans Concrete LLC, Holcim (US) Inc., Cemex Inc. and others conspired to fix prices and corner the market for portland cement, a key ingredient in making ready-mix...

