Almost 800 Savers Interviewed Under Pensions Scam Rules

By Martin Croucher (March 16, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Hundreds of people have taken part in official interviews by a government-backed service to ensure they are not being duped out of their pension savings by fraudsters, according to figures published by a consultancy on Wednesday. The results of a Freedom of Information request by Lane Clark & Peacock LLP revealed that 792 people seeking to transfer their retirement savings have been referred for "pensions safeguarding guidance" from the government-backed Money and Pensions Service since new rules were introduced in November. Of those, 488 have completed the interviews while 178 were still waiting to be heard by the start of March, according to the...

