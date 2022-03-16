McGuireWoods Adds Ex-Chief Deputy AG In Virgina

By Matt Perez (March 16, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP announced on Wednesday that it has hired a former chief deputy attorney general of Virginia for its government investigations and white collar litigation department out of Richmond. Erin Ashwell moves over to McGuireWoods after serving as Virginia's chief deputy attorney general from 2020 to 2022. The practice she is joining represents companies and individuals through criminal, regulatory and investigative matters and is made up of more than 75 attorneys, including former federal prosecutors and enforcement officials. "Erin has a wealth of experience managing complex litigation and investigations as a government lawyer and in private practice," Todd Steggerda, the department...

