James Harden Keeps Defeat Of Texas Nightclub Assault Suit

By Michelle Casady (March 17, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed a ruling bringing an end to a lawsuit that accused NBA All-Star James Harden of taking part in a conspiracy to assault the son of late Houston Rockets great Moses Malone, holding there was no evidence to support the claim. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston said even if it were to consider hearsay statements that the trial court refused to consider, plaintiff Moses Malone Jr. still failed to present any evidence Harden knew about the assault or directed others to carry it out. Showing that there was a...

