UK Biz On Hook For Not Reporting Tax Info, Court Rules

By Natalie Olivo (March 17, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A U.K. tax consultancy company should owe penalties for its failure to comply with information requests from tax authorities, a U.K. court ruled in a decision released Thursday, finding the penalties could be assessed separately from any underlying tax liabilities. AML Tax (UK) Ltd. should be liable for £150,000 ($197,000) in penalties for its ongoing failure to provide financial records that were first requested by HM Revenue & Customs in 2016, according to a ruling issued Monday from a two-judge panel at the Upper Tribunal. The company had contended that HMRC couldn't assess noncompliance penalties without also estimating unpaid taxes, but...

