Crédit Agricole Mulled Demoting Trader Fired For Misconduct

By Christopher Crosby (March 18, 2022, 5:22 PM GMT) -- A Crédit Agricole executive testified at an Employment Tribunal hearing on Friday that he considered demoting rather than firing a former star trader for major losses on gold, because he was an inexperienced but honest manager. While Zhiming "Samuel" Yang was ultimately responsible for failing to flag gold volatility in the market, he did not receive adequate management training and should not have been made the head of a trading desk in the first place, Crédit Agricole's Laurent Chédin testified at the London tribunal. Chédin, who fired Yang, testified he was initially torn between demoting and slashing the trader's salary on the one...

