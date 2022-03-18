Federal Ban On Hairstyle Discrimination Clears House

By Patrick Hoff (March 18, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A bill that would prohibit race-based hair discrimination in the workplace passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday and headed to the Senate, just days after the White House threw its support behind the legislation. The House voted 235-189 in favor of H.R. 2116, the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act. The bill would make it illegal to discriminate against wearing one's hair naturally or in a particular style if that hair texture or style is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin. The House passed the CROWN Act, a bill that...

