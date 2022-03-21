Financial Ombudsman Boosts Awards Cap To £375K

By Irene Madongo (March 21, 2022, 3:48 PM GMT) -- Financial services companies face paying out more money when complaints against them are upheld by the Financial Ombudsman Service, after a watchdog raised the maximum amount that wronged clients can expect to get. The financial ombudsman, a national dispute-settling body for consumers, said on Friday that its award limit for complaints lodged from April 1 will rise to £375,000 ($495,000) from £350,000 currently, after the Financial Conduct Authority updated its handbook on compensation rules. The ombudsman service said that the "award limit is the maximum amount we can require a financial services firm to pay when we uphold complaints. This limit is adjusted each...

