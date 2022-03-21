Willkie, Munger Tolles Mold Berkshire's $11.6B Alleghany Buy

By Benjamin Horney (March 21, 2022, 7:26 AM EDT) -- Alleghany Corp., an investment holding company best known for its insurance operations, will be purchased by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in a transaction valued at roughly $11.6 billion and built by respective legal advisers Willkie and Munger Tolles, the companies said Monday. Under the terms of the transaction, Omaha, Nebraska-headquartered Berkshire Hathaway will pay $848.02 per share in cash for New York-based Alleghany Corp., representing a total equity value of about $11.6 billion, according to a statement. That per-share price is equivalent to a premium of 29% over the target's average stock price over the last 30 days. In addition to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS