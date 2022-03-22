FCA Urged to Act Over £213M Car Insurance 'Ethnicity Penalty'

By Martin Croucher (March 22, 2022, 12:02 PM GMT) -- A consumer body has urged the finance watchdog to "lift the bonnet" on insurance pricing, saying on Tuesday that policyholders from ethnic minorities could be paying £213 million ($281 million) a year more for their car cover than white people. Citizens Advice, an independent body which helps people with legal, debt and housing problems in Britain, said the Financial Conduct Authority should investigate what it called an "ethnicity penalty" in the insurance market. The charity said it had analyzed 18,000 car insurance policies during 2021 and found that people of color typically pay £250 more a year than white people. The organization...

