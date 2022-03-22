Feds Say Enviro's Offshore Wind Challenge Is Premature

By Clark Mindock (March 22, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration says an environmental advocacy group is putting the cart before the horse in its attempt to derail federal plans for wind energy off the coast of New York and New Jersey by challenging a preliminary step with virtually no concrete impacts. The U.S. Department of the Interior told the D.C. district court that New Jersey-based nonprofit Save Long Beach Island and others are too early in their attack on the Biden administration's efforts to build out offshore wind in the area because the action they challenged was merely a preliminary memo asking for information about which offshore areas...

