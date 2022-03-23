Lawyer Accuses Philly Firm Of Undervaluing Female Attys

By James Boyle (March 23, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia law firm Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP has been accused of underpaying and underpromoting female attorneys in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court. Maureen Cassidy, a former attorney at Pond Lehocky, says in her lawsuit that the firm declined to promote her to first chair in favor of less-qualified male lawyers, laid off more women than men in the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic and denied her full compensation in retaliation for filing a sex discrimination claim. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, alleges that the firm's partners violated several federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS