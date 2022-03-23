Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lawyer Accuses Philly Firm Of Undervaluing Female Attys

By James Boyle (March 23, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia law firm Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP has been accused of underpaying and underpromoting female attorneys in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court.

Maureen Cassidy, a former attorney at Pond Lehocky, says in her lawsuit that the firm declined to promote her to first chair in favor of less-qualified male lawyers, laid off more women than men in the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic and denied her full compensation in retaliation for filing a sex discrimination claim.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, alleges that the firm's partners violated several federal...

