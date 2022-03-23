Investment Firms Fight For Chance To Defend Against FCA

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 23, 2022, 5:42 PM GMT) -- Two unauthorized investment firms asked a London judge on Wednesday to lift sanctions stopping them from defending a lawsuit that alleges they misled vulnerable consumers seeking to stave off eviction, arguing that the penalty is "hugely draconian." London Property Investments (UK) Ltd. and NPI Holdings Ltd., as well as their owner Daniel Stevens, and his father, Anthony Kafetzis, asked High Court Deputy Master Gordon Nurse to overturn a decision by the court to ban the parties from defending themselves against a lawsuit brought by the Financial Conduct Authority. The investment firms, which the watchdog says have misled dozens of vulnerable people...

