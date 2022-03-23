Gov't Confirms Plan To Relax Pension Charge Cap

By Martin Croucher (March 23, 2022, 2:51 PM GMT) -- The government confirmed on Wednesday that it will push ahead with reforms to a cap on fees for retirement savings plan members, in a bid to encourage funds to invest more in illiquid assets. HM Treasury said in papers published alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement that work was "ongoing" on the reforms, despite criticism over the government's proposals from pension sector experts. The government launched a consultation in November over changes to fees for members of defined contribution plans. Whitehall hoped the changes outlined in the consultation, which ended in January, would result in a greater willingness among pension funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS