Energy Cos. Fight WWII Fuel Cleanup Costs At 9th Circ.

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 23, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Three Chevron Corp. and BP PLC subsidiaries on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower court's decision that found the companies liable for cleanup costs of a California site polluted by aviation fuel byproducts during World War II. The companies say a California judge was wrong to allow the government to sue them under Section 107 of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, which would allow the government to recover all its remediation costs at the 22-acre McColl Superfund site, where the government has spent more than $100 million for cleanup and maintenance operations since the 1990s....

