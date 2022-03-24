Willkie Adds Dentons Commercial Litigator In San Francisco

By James Mills (March 24, 2022, 9:36 AM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has landed a Dentons litigator to be a partner in its San Francisco office. Laura Leigh Geist, who spent nine years at Dentons, joins the Willkie litigation department, the firm announced Wednesday. She focuses her practice on life insurance and financial services litigation, as well as consumer class actions. She also specializes in defending consumer fraud cases, Consumer Legal Remedies Act suits and unfair competition and unfair business practices suits. "Willkie's market-leading litigation and insurance practices, and tech-focused platform on the West Coast makes the firm an ideal place for the next stage of my practice,"...

