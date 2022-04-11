BBC Sued For Libel For Podcast Calling Business A 'Sex Cult'

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 11, 2022, 6:42 PM BST) -- A wellness entrepreneur is suing Britain's national broadcaster for libel after it aired a podcast describing her business as a "sex cult," saying the podcast destroyed the reputation of the organization and its owner. Nicole Daedone is suing the British Broadcasting Corporation for aggravated damages over a podcast called "The Orgasm Cult." Daedone alleges in her March 9 High Court lawsuit, which has just been made public, that the podcast implies that she knowingly operated a "destructive sex cult" under the guise of a wellness organization. The entrepreneur, along with the companies she founded as part of her orgasmic meditation program...

