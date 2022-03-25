Contractors Drop $7.9M Lawsuit Over Battery Plant Work

By Morgan Conley (March 25, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Two construction companies have decided to walk away from litigation over $7.9 million in allegedly unpaid pipe work done at an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia, according to a joint motion for dismissal with prejudice Friday. Missouri-based Genesys Systems Integrator, or GSI, and Alabama contractor TK LLC informed the Georgia State-wide Business Court they no longer wish to litigate their dispute over delays and cost overruns related to work done at the SK Battery America plant. GSI initiated the litigation alleging TK owed it $7.9 million, but TK quickly launched counterclaims accusing GSI of breach of contract and business relationship...

