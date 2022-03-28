Cox's Attack On $1B Piracy Verdict Falls Short

By Andrew Karpan (March 28, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Virginia has turned down the argument that the $1 billion verdict that major record labels landed against Cox Communications over liability for music piracy was based on bad evidence, writing that discrepancies Cox had found were of "no consequence." It had been less than a week since Cox's lawyers told U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady that attorneys for Sony, Universal, Warner and other labels deceived a federal jury when making their case that more than 10,000 pirated songs could be traced to Cox's users and "rode those lies to a $1 billion judgment." But the Virginia judge wrote that the origins...

